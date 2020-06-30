After Vidyut Jammwal's tweet on Bollywood, Genelia Deshmukh comes out in support of the actor

Khuda Hafiz marks Vidyut Jammwal's next release as an actor after the success of Commando 3. Owning to the Coronavirus pandemic that resulted in the cinema halls shutting down, as many as seven films were announced to stream directly on Disney Plus Hotstar, Jammwal's being one of them.

Right from Akshay Kumar to Ajay Devgn to Alia Bhatt to Abhishek Bachchan, they all had a live session where they could be seen discussing about their films. Jammwal had taken to his Twitter account to write how Bollywood was still a long road and the cycle continues.

And now, Genelia Deshmukh has come out in the support of the actor and this is what she had to write on her Twitter account:

Every film is made with a lot of love, a lot of sweat & a lot people giving it their all. Its only fair to want a little respect, its only fair to expect an invitation, its only fair to have at least been intimated.But then, sometimes even life is not fair. keep walking my friend https://t.co/xBZVf1cYHt — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) June 29, 2020

To which, the actor replied- "My Favourite...Thankyou." (sic) This was followed by a flower. Jammwal made his Bollywood debut in 2011 with the action-drama Force and managed to impress both the critics and the audiences with his swiftness and slickness in action. He has also acted in a lot of South Indian movies and is best known for his Commando franchise. Genelia made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Riteish Deshmukh with Tujhe Meri Kasam and went on to do films like Masti, Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na, and Force, which also had Jammwal. Genelia is also a very successful star in the South

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news