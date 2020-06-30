Search

After Vidyut Jammwal's tweet on Bollywood, Genelia Deshmukh comes out in support of the actor

Published: Jun 30, 2020, 13:24 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Vidyut Jammwal's Khuda Hafiz is all set to arrive directly on the OTT platform, but he was not a part of the announcement that happened on Disney Plus Hostar and he even tweeted about it. Now Genelia Deshmukh has come out in his support!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Vidyut Jammwal and Genelia Deshmukh
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Vidyut Jammwal and Genelia Deshmukh

Khuda Hafiz marks Vidyut Jammwal's next release as an actor after the success of Commando 3. Owning to the Coronavirus pandemic that resulted in the cinema halls shutting down, as many as seven films were announced to stream directly on Disney Plus Hotstar, Jammwal's being one of them.

Right from Akshay Kumar to Ajay Devgn to Alia Bhatt to Abhishek Bachchan, they all had a live session where they could be seen discussing about their films. Jammwal had taken to his Twitter account to write how Bollywood was still a long road and the cycle continues.

And now, Genelia Deshmukh has come out in the support of the actor and this is what she had to write on her Twitter account:

To which, the actor replied- "My Favourite...Thankyou." (sic) This was followed by a flower. Jammwal made his Bollywood debut in 2011 with the action-drama Force and managed to impress both the critics and the audiences with his swiftness and slickness in action. He has also acted in a lot of South Indian movies and is best known for his Commando franchise. Genelia made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Riteish Deshmukh with Tujhe Meri Kasam and went on to do films like Masti, Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na, and Force, which also had Jammwal. Genelia is also a very successful star in the South

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK