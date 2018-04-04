AIADMK symbol bribery: Dhinakaran exempted from personal appearance

Arguments on framing of charges against middleman Sukesh Chandershekhar and others are underway.

Delhi's Patiala House Court granted sidelined All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran an exemption from personal appearance for the day in the two-leaves symbol bribery case.

Arguments on framing of charges against middleman Sukesh Chandershekhar and others are underway. The case pertains to an alleged attempt by Dhinakaran to bribe the Election Commission officials for securing the AIADMK's 'two leaves' symbol for the party faction led by his aunt V.K. Sasikala.

Earlier on March 14, Advocate B. Kumar, one of the accused in the case, was granted bail. On December 14, 2017, Dhinakaran was named in the charge sheet along with others in the matter.

The Delhi Police had filed a supplementary charge sheet before the Tis Hazari court and named Dhinakaran, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Mallikarjuna, Nathu Singh, Pulkit Kundra, B Kumar, Lalit Kumar, Jai Vikram Haran and Narendra Jain as the accused.

Dhinakaran has been charged under Sections 120 B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (Destruction of Evidence).

