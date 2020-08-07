Kerala: Air India Express plane overshoots runway during landing at Kozhikode, splits in two

An Air India Express plane with 174 passengers on board, from Dubai skidded off the runway while landing at Karipur Airport in Kerala's Kozhikode on Friday. Those on board included 10 infants, two pilots and 5 crew members.

The airline spokesperson said the aircraft apparently overshot the runway. Initial reports say that a number of people have been injured. Rescue operations are underway.

First images from the site showed the aircraft completely broken up with debris strewn over the runway and beyond. The incident took place amid very heavy rainfall in the area when the flight -- IX 1344 – landed at around 7:40 pm.

The plane skidded off the tabletop runway and fell into a 50 feet valley breaking into two portions while landing, police sources said.

“No fire reported at the time of landing. There are 174 passengers, 10 infants, 2 pilots and 5 cabin crew onboard the aircraft. As per initial reports, rescue operations are on and passengers are being taken to hospital,” said Rajeev Jain, Additional DG Media, Civil Aviation Ministry.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said police and fire force personnel have been instructed to take urgent action. “I have also directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support,” said Vijayan.

Malappuram SP Abdul Kareem said there could be casualties.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are being rushed to Karipur Airport for rescue operations, said NDRF director general SN Pradhan.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, “Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala. I have instructed NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations.”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted, “Deeply distressed to hear about the Air India Express tragedy at Kozhikode. Prayers are with the bereaved families and those injured. We are ascertaining further details.”

Consulate General of India, Dubai, said, “Air India Express Flight No IX 1344 from Dubai to Calicut skidded off the runway. We will keep you updated as and when we receive further updates. Our helplines - 056 546 3903, 0543090572, 0543090572, 0543090575.”

BJP MP KJ Alphons tweeted, "Second tragedy of the day in Kerala : Air India Express skids off the run way at Kozhikode, front portion splits , pilot dies and lots of passengers injured . All passengers evacuated. Very lucky the aircraft didn't catch fire.”

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) orders a detailed inquiry into the matter.

Air India Express has only Boeing 737 planes in its fleet.

