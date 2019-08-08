Ajay Devgn goes formal to visit a temple in Gujarat after facing criticism

bollywood

After facing criticism for his casual attire at a shrine actor Ajay Devgn made sure that he doesn't commit the same mistake again

Ajay Devgn

After facing flak for visiting the Shiv temple in Mandvi in the Kutch district of Gujarat in shorts last week (below), Ajay Devgn was again spotted at the shrine. He made sure he was formally dressed. As reported in 'Shortcut to divine intervention' (Hitlist, August 1), devotees felt he should have shown respect and dressed appropriately, especially since he calls himself a Shiva devotee.

The actor is shooting for Abhishek Dudhaiya's war drama, Bhuj: The Pride of India, in Kathda village of Mandvi. The team has wrapped up their Hyderabad schedule and are currently shooting some sequences Gujarat.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn's shortcut to divine intervention

Talking about the same, a source informed mid-day that the team is shooting for an important dance sequence for the film. "The unit arrived in Mandvi later in July. A huge set was erected at the venue for the song. Composed by Amar Mohile and choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, the number was shot as a maha aarti where the villagers and jawans of the Indian Air Force and Border Security Forces are praying for the success of Ajay's mission. The song opens with Ajay and Sonakshi offering their prayers to Lord Ganesha."

The upcoming drama, Bhuj: The Pride of India based on the Indo-Pak war, occurred in 1971. The makers are all buckled up to recreate the entire scenario and get the war settings right without compromising. Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the forthcoming movie is also being shot at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn's wish for wife Kajol is filled with humour, see birthday post

Ajay Devgn will be seen essaying the role Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik in the film, who was in-charge of Bhuj airbase during the 1971 war. Accompanied by 50 air force and 60 defence security personnel, the makers have reconstructed the IAF airstrip at Bhuj.

On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha will portray the role of a social worker Sunderben Jetha Madhaparya, Sanjay Dutt will be seen as a civilian Ranchordas Svabhai Ravari while Rana Daggubati playing Madras regiment lieutenant colonel and Ammy Virk as a fighter pilot. The film will hit the theatres next year on August 14.

Talking about Ajay, the actor was last seen in the popular rom-com De De Pyaar De, opposite Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh. The film was directed by Akiv Ali. Ajay will also be a part of the film like Turram Khan and Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan to reunite for a film based on true events?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates