Ajay Devgn: I've stopped playing pranks

Ajay Devgn, known for being a prankster on his films' sets, says he has stopped playing pranks on people.

Actor Ajay Devgn, known for being a prankster on his films' sets, says he has stopped playing pranks on people. Ajay and actresses Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh recently shot for Zee TV's show Sa re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs where people shared his "tales of pranks", read a statement.

Ajay said: "Now that people know me and expect something out of me on set, I have literally stopped playing pranks. In fact, the funniest thing is that there are no pranks and still the cast and crew keep suspecting me if something goes wrong on the set."

Adding to this, composer Amaal Mallik said: "Once on the set of 'Golmaal', I delayed in giving a song and Ajay light-heartedly asked me to sit in a car that was supposed to fall from the cliff without any harness. I started palpitating."

