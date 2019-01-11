Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Yug are all smiles in this scenic photo

bollywood

Ajay Devgn revisits his Thailand vacation with a beautiful photo with wife Kajol and son Yug

Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Yug. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ajaydevgn.

Ajay Devgn celebrated the New Year with his family and friends in Thailand. After wrapping his professional commitments, Ajay went on a brief trip with actor-wife Kajol and children, Nysa and Yug. The entire Devgn clan's social media account was stuffed with pictures and videos from their exotic vacation.

On Thursday, actor Ajay Devgn found a beautiful snapshot from the vacation and shared it on his Instagram account. In the photo, Ajay, Kajol and son Yug were seen flashing their smiles amidst the ocean. The Singham actor captioned the photo as: "Smiling again looking at this [sic]."

View this post on Instagram Smiling again looking at this... A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) onJan 9, 2019 at 11:09pm PST

The couple looks like are no more a reticent star couple. Time was when they preferred to be away from public glare. The two were considered one of Bollywood's reserved couples, who fiercely safeguarded their privacy. But now, they have started throwing caution to the wind by posting private moments on social media. Winds of change in 2019?

Here are a few more images from their vacation:

View this post on Instagram Son in my eyes. A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) onDec 31, 2018 at 4:05am PST

View this post on Instagram Somewhere in between Christmas & New Year ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) onDec 26, 2018 at 1:21am PST

On Koffee with Karan, Ajay made some interesting revelations on the chat show. Ajay Devgn revealed that the biggest lie film stars say is that they love their wife, and this raised the eyebrow of his wife, who was seated beside him on the couch. On the professional front, Ajay will be seen in De De Pyar De with Rakul Preet Singh, Total Dhamaal and Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.

