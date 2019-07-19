Ajaz Khan Tik Tok video: He was promoting enmity on grounds of religion, says Mumbai police

national

The actor, who has been booked thrice before, posted objectionable content on TikTok app, mimicking Mumbai police and 'promoting communal hatred'

Actor Ajaz Khan was arrested from his residence on Tuesday morning

Actor Ajaz Khan was on Thursday arrested by Mumbai crime branch's cyber cell over an objectionable video he posted on the TikTok app. According to sources, a police team visited the actor's residence in the western suburbs from where he was brought to BKC's cyber police station.

Khan had posted a video on the TikTok app mocking the Mumbai Police over their FIR against TikTok influencers. These users had allegedly propagated revenge messages over the death of Tabrez Ansari by mob lynching in Jharkhand. Khan is seen mimicking a Bollywood movie dialogue in the video. He was also reposted the video of the accused member of the Team 07 famous on TikTok.

Mumbai police spokesperson DCP Manjunath Shinge said that the Cyber Crime police station had received a complaint about a few videos that had gone viral on social media. "It was later found that Khan had created and uploaded these videos with objectionable content promoting enmity on the grounds of religion and creating hatred among the public at large," he said, adding that a case was registered on July 17 against Khan under section 153 (A) (promoting enmity) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 (transmitting obscene material) of the Information technology Act.

The actor will be produced in the court today.

Criminal history

The anti-narcotics cell of Navi Mumbai police had arrested Khan from a hotel in October 2018 for allegedly possessing eight tablets of Ecstasy, a banned substance.

In May this year, the Vashi police had booked him and his bodyguard for allegedly assaulting two people at a fashion show. In November 2016, he was arrested by Malvani police for sending obscene photographs to a woman.

October '18

Khan was arrested for possessing banned drugs

Nov '16

Khan was arrested for harassing woman

May '19

Khan was booked for assaulting two people

