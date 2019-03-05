Ajj Singh Garjega Kesari song: Akshay Kumar's track is about Sikh power

music

Ajj Singh Garjega is the second song from Akshay Kumar's Kesari based on the Battle of Saragarhi

The second song, Ajj Singh Garjega from Kesari has been released, and the song is all about Sikh power. The song gives you goosebumps and fills one with patriotic emotion. What is interesting about this song is that Akshay Kumar has lent his voice to a few lines of Ajj Singh Garjega in his upcoming film Kesari.

Kesari, which is directed by Anurag Singh is based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers fought against 10,000 Afghans. Ajj Singh Garjega is an inspiring and patriotic number. The song is penned by Kunwar Juneja, composed by Chirrantan Bhatt and rendered by Jazzy B, is all set to release today.

Talking about the song, a source said, "Akshay was extremely moved by the powerful lyrics of the track. Along with the sequence, it also stirred sentiments of nationalism that the characters feel in the movie." The insider adds, "Akshay was charged up with the composition and the visuals. It was apparent that his voice would enhance the emotions of the character."

On the other hand, the first song, Sanu Kehndi from Kesari was a fun-filled number with peppy beats and grooves with Akshay Kumar and his army.

Kesari, presented by Zee Studios in association with Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films and Azure Entertainment and produced by Dharma Productions, releases on March 21, 2019.

