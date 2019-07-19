Akshay Kumar on Mission Mangal: Learnt a lot through this film

bollywood

Akshay Kumar, who is increasingly focusing on films with patriotic and social backdrops, said the last film that enlightened him was Airlift (2016)

Akshay Kumar/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Akshay Kumar asserts the subjects of his films need to reach a wider audience Akshay Kumar slips into the role of a scientist in Mission Mangal. His character, along with fellow colleagues, is credited for spearheading India's mission to send a spacecraft to orbit Mars.

While he celebrates the lives of those essayed in the film, Kumar says he knew little about the mission before the film came his way. "I did not have much knowledge about it. I got to know about it through my director. I learnt a lot from this film. Certain things were eye-openers, like the fact that Mangalyaan cost us just Rs 450 crore, and NASA spent over Rs 6,000 crore [on their mission]. Interestingly, the budget of my film 2.0 was Rs 500 crore. A story like this one should reach more people. I am thankful to the producers for backing this film," he said.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar wishes good luck to women scientists leading Chandrayaan-2 mission

The actor, who is increasingly focusing on films with patriotic and social backdrops, said the last film that enlightened him was Airlift (2016). "I was unaware of the fact that 1,70,000 people were rescued from Kuwait. Sadly, not many people knew about it. Our industry should make more such stories that remain untold."

The actor said plans were afoot to have screenings of Mission Mangal for school kids as well.

Also Read: Mission Mangal Trailer Review: This film will inspire you to dream big

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates