Akshay Kumar's tip to Salman Khan: Call the sequel 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Christmas'

Actor Akshay Kumar had a wild suggestion for Bollywood colleague Salman Khan, after the latter announced his next film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. While congratulating Khan, the film's producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Farhad Samji, the Khiladi tweeted, "Wishing you guys all the love and luck."

Akshay suggested a title for the film's sequel. He said the sequel of the unusually-named film should be called "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Christmas".

Wonder if Khan was amused. Kumar is taking on Sallu this Eid with Laxmmi Bomb.

Salman announced Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali on Friday. The film is slated to release on Eid 2021. It will be directed by Farhad Samji. Akshay will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The film also stars Katrina Kaif.

