Akshay Oberoi back to pavilion? Set to feature in Inside Edge Season three

While he didn't get to take a strike in his previous cricket series, Selection Day, Akshay Oberoi has been roped in to play the field in Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Inside Edge 3, informs a source. The actor, who has eight digital series to his credit and a few more in the pipeline, will be seen as the captain of a team in the Amazon Prime Video series. "Akshay will be the captain of a new team in the third season of Inside Edge, shooting for which is already complete," says the source.

Stepping into the shoes of a cricketer, Oberoi will introduce a new character with distinct traits that are sure to grab eyeballs. "Akshay's character has a unique personality that will unfold layers of his life, giving an interesting insight into new dynamics.

He will play a homosexual," adds the source. The sports drama will take a new turn with fresh characters and dig deeper into the darker side of the game in its upcoming season.

There will be new faces in the third instalment.

Considering Inside Edge is in post production, it is expected to hit the tube later this year. Oberoi, who was unavailable to comment, will next feature in Ekta Kapoor's KTina opposite Disha Patani, a Hindi remake of Thiruttu Payale 2 (2017), and three digital outings including Illegal, Flesh and Magic.

