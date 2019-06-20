Alanna Panday shimmers in this ivory mermaid gown!

famous-personalities

Alanna Panday looks no less than a mermaid in her Instagram photo she shared on the social media website and we must say she looks mesmerising!

Pic courtesy/twitter/Alanna Panday

Celebrity fitness expert Deanne Panday's daughter and Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey's niece Alanna Panday is no less than a mermaid right out of a fairy tale in her Instagram photo she shared on the social media website. Alanna, known for her svelte body and charming looks is taking the internet by storm with her vacation pictures in bikini, but this time she won hearts with her enchanting ivory lace gown. Check out the photo!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday) onMar 22, 2019 at 5:35am PDT

23-year-old Alanna Panday's striking figure and the perfectly-toned body has left people amazed. The beautiful Panday sizzles in an ivory body con full-length gown and we must say she can be the next Disney mermaid. She also added a glitter filter to her photo on Instagram making her picture magical and enticing. With her hair left down and the perfect makeup, Alanna Panday walks right out from a fairy tale!

The stylish diva, who is studying fashion in London, has created quite a buzz on social media with her photos. Alanna's brother Ahaan, too, is an internet sensation.

