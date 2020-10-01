Ali Abbas Zafar: Yash Raj Films is fully run by outsiders

Ali Abbas Zafar began his career as a director with Yash Raj Films' Mere Brother Ki Dulhan in 2011, which starred Imran Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Ali Zafar in crucial roles. He then went on to make films like Gunday, Sultan, Bharat, and Tiger Zinda Hai. He now has multiple projects coming up like the Mr. India reboot, a Superhero film with Katrina Kaif, and a web series called Dilli with Saif Ali Khan.

And in an interview with Supriya Nair of midday.com, Zafar spoke about how the Yash Raj Films is completely run by outsiders while talking about the insider and outsider debate in the Hindi film industry. First talking about the process of making a mark for himself in Bollywood, he said, "In my career, I've been fortunate enough and God has been very kind."

He added, "I've worked with the best lot of the industry, thanks to Aditya Chopra who's instrumental in making me who I'm today. I think it's a creative industry no matter where you come from. If you don't have that bone in you of originating something from nothing, whether you're a director, a writer, a cameraman. The famous joke in the industry is that it's run by people from North and Delhi."

He then said that YRF is fully run by outsiders, this is how he started, "This is a joke in YRF too because if you see all the directors, Kabir Khan, Vijay Krishna Acharya, Maneesh Sharma, Habib Faizal, we all have studied there. This whole insider and outsider thing means Yash Raj is fully run by outsiders. This is a joke, at least creatively."

