Alia Bhatt asks Karan Johar if he's forgotten that she's his daughter

bollywood

Karan Johar and his best friend film producer Apoorva Mehta were seen on a chat show. What followed was friendly banter, secrets spilled, and lots of fun

Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar

Some call him a drama queen and some call him dynamite. Some say he is charmingly witty, while some say he is hungry for publicity. Director and producer Karan Johar was seen on Starry Nights 2. Oh! with his best friend film producer Apoorva Mehta.

Going down memory lane, Karan Johar said, "I don't like taking it slow. I'm the happiest on a film set because where else can I sing, dance, laugh, cry and still be at work. You are a god when you're a filmmaker, you can create a world, destroy it, re-create it, you can do whatever you want."

When Karan Johar was notified about his statue being made at Madame Tussauds, the first person he told was his mother. He was overwhelmed by this big news and spoke of the connect he shares with his mother. He said, "I share a close bond with her. I feel more engaged with the parental aspect of things. Now I have a new gaze on everything my mother went through."

Turning the conversation around his persona, he was asked how he manages to keep cool with so much happening in his life. He said, "We're in the kind of profession that everything is out in the media. You have cameras every time you leave your house, every time you catch a flight, you have the airport look, gym look, out of bed look and all kinds of looks. If you're in the show business, you owe it to the business that you've got to show yourself and therefore you've got to look as good as you want to look."

In one of the segments, Karan Johar received a special video message from his favourite actor Alia Bhatt as she talked about Karan's flawless character. In the end, Alia Bhatt asked Karan, "Now that you have Yash and Roohi in the Johar Family, who are my siblings too, the only question I want to ask is have you forgotten that I am your daughter? Am I still your daughter?" Karan had a wonderful reply to it as he said, "Of course she is. How can I forget that she is my first child!" Tune into Starry Nights 2.Oh! on Zee Café, Sunday nights at 10 pm to know more about what the stars have to say.

Also read: Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar get candid on a chat show

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates