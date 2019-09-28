All you need to know about Parineeti Chopra's plush new house in Khar

A Bandra resident for the past four years, Parineeti Chopra used to joke that neighbour Karan Johar's house served as a landmark for anyone heading to her pad. Now, the actor has found herself a plush new address. Turns out, Chopra — who returned from London earlier this week after wrapping up The Girl On The Train remake — directly moved into her new residence in Khar that was being readied while she was shooting in the Queen's City.

"I had been wanting a larger, warmer and homely space for some time. Since I was neck-deep in work, shooting for films and endorsements, it was difficult for me to focus on house-hunting and zero in on a place," reveals the actor. Having scoured several houses and not finding any that matches her aesthetics, she excitedly beams that it was love at first sight for her when she laid her eyes on this three-bedroom apartment on the 12th floor of a high-rise.



While she has roped in an interior designer, Chopra has also played an active role in sprucing up the pad. She has lent a personal touch to the decor by using curios and artworks that she picked up during her international trips, over the years. "I'm in love with my new pad. It's a reflection of me; bits and pieces in the house reflect my love for travel. I can't wait to show it to my friends." Guess a house-warming party is in order.

