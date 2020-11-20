Amar Upadhyay: Had to leave Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, don't regret that decision

2000 was a very iconic year for Indian television when the small screen became as big and massive as the world of films. The staggering success of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and of course, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, changed the game forever. This daily soap saga, in particular, forced the women to be hooked and glued to their television sets.

One of the most iconic characters of this Ekta Kapoor show was Mihir, which was essayed by Amar Upadhyay, and later by Ronit Roy. In an interview with Times of India, Upadhyay talks about how he had to leave the show and why he doesn't regret that decision.

He said, "If I had not taken that decision, I would have always regretted not accepting films by great directors like JP Dutta. I did a film with Paresh Rawal ji, Waah Waah Ramji, then I did Dhundh The Fog, if I would have not accepted the offers, I would have definitely later regretted it."

He added, "There were date issues and it was clashing, so I had to leave Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. I don't regret taking that decision because for that particular time the decision was right. Nobody has seen the future so we can't predict what is going to happen."

He also said that the films not doing well was a learning experience for him and stated, "When I did those films, I did not know the future. The films did not work and the reason behind it could be any. Maybe my producers did not promote the film much, maybe I did not choose the films wisely. It was a learning experience for me and I feel till the time you don't fall in life, you don't gain experience and learn"

He continued, "Also, that time I had no godfather in films who would guide me. There was no one to guide me that I shouldn't leave Kyunki for films or whether I was choosing the right scripts. I had to learn from my own experiences and failures."

