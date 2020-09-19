Ronit Roy: Was told casting junior artistes instead of me would be a better idea

Ronit Roy, who is best known for his role as Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, made his debut in the Hindi film industry with Jaan Tere Naam (1992), which was a commercial success. In his career spanning over three decades, the actor has seen a lot of ups and downs in his life. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about his career in the entertainment industry.

Speaking to Pinkvilla in an interview, the actor said, "My manager was once told that why should we cast Ronit Roy? Junior artists are better than him. I had not understood then. Today, I understand what he meant and it was very hurtful but that man did me a favour. Two years back, that same man offered me a film and I did not do it because it was a bad film. He woke me from slumber and made me work harder on myself."

Talking about the struggles he faced, the Udaan actor said, "I wanted to be a star. I thought I wanted to be an actor but in hindsight, some 15 years back, I realised that I came to Mumbai to become a star. I wanted those big cars and wanted girls to scream my name, all that was what I wanted. Then, when I flopped, everything happens for the better. When I flopped and I didn't have work for 5-6 years, I realised this is all stardom and has nothing to do with being an actor."

The actor who became a household name because of his roles in daily soaps called the switchover to films as a big decision. "Yes, when I was on TV, I was making pot loads of money. Of course, I started with mere 2000 Rs a day but then during last phases of Kasautii and Kyunkii, Bandini, Itna Karo Na Mujhse Pyaar and Adaalat, that was huge money. I had never seen or even thought of that kind of money but then when I would go to work, I started dying as an actor. It was a big decision for me because saying no to that kind of money and having nothing, no surity of even survival money but I somehow inside I knew, It will be a beginning of another circle. It is not like I decided I will never do TV, I love TV but I need more to do as an actor. I need to perform. If that scope isn't there, then you work for money but then I can't sleep well", the actor added.

The actor in an earlier interview had said that when he was out of work, he had no money for petrol for his car, and would go for meals to his mother's house to save money. He said that he was sitting at home for four years. This despite being in a silver jubilee film.

On the work front, Roy was last seen in the second season of the web series Hostages 2. Apart from Ronit Roy, the web series stars Divya Dutta, Dino Morea, Shibani Dandekar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Dalip Tahil and Aashim Gulati in pivotal roles.

