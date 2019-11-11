Amazon Prime Video's Inside Edge Season 2 teaser out!

The final countdown to Amazon Prime Video's much-awaited Amazon Original Series Inside Edge Season 2 has begun! Amazon Prime Video gives you a quick peek into the new season of Powerplay League where the competition is tough, selfishness is almost a virtue and power takes precedence over everything. You've seen the game, it is now time to witness the game beyond the game.

The makers shared, "The game has only begun! Inside Edge Season 2 out on December 6th. Stay tuned. Watch the teaser here:

Amazon Prime Video has the largest selection of latest & exclusive movies, TV shows, award-winning originals such as The Family Man, Made in Heaven, Four More Shots Please! Mirzapur, Inside Edge, Comicstaan among others, Stand-Up Comedy, biggest Indian and Hollywood films, US TV series, most popular Indian and international kids' shows all available, ad-free, with world-class customer experience. The service includes titles available in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi and Bengali.

The series stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Sayani Gupta, Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virwani, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Sapna Pabbi, Amit Sial, Aamir Bashir in leading roles, with Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar as its executive producers. The series is created by Karan Anshuman, directed by Aakash Bhatia. Inside Edge Season 2 marks one more original creation between Excel Media & Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video after the first season.

