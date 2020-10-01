American model-TV personality Chrissy Teigen shares the heartbreaking news of the loss of her baby

American model-TV personality Chrissy Teigen and her singer husband John Legend have lost their third baby, a boy, whom they had taken to calling 'Jack'. The couple shared this heartbreaking news on social media to inform their fans and well-wishers.

Taking to Instagram, Teigen shared a heartrending note along with a few pictures from her time in the hospital. She wrote, "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough..."

Many of Teigen and Legend's friends and social media followers expressed their sorrow over the news. One of them wrote, "Sending so much love to you and john and the kids. I wish I could take away your heartbreak", while actress Selma Blair said, "I am so sorry angel momma. I am so sorry. This grief. This grief. It will hold you and the love will break through. I am so sorry. Your family. You. Love you. My deepest sympathies" and actress Ruby Rose commented, "Thinking of you. I'm so sorry."

Chrissy Teigen also took to Twitter to express her disbelief over the tragic turn of events. She wrote, "Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real."

This would have been Teigen and John Legend's third child together. The couple has two kids - daughter Luna Simone Stephens and son Miles Theodore Stephens - born in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

