American rapper Silento: Trip to the Taj and Gateway is on cards

American rapper Silento on how he intends to explore India during his debut tour

American rapper Silento will make his debut in India with a performance in Mumbai. Silentó, whose real name is Richard Lamar Hawk, will start his tour with a gig at Karma Club in Nepal on February 6. He will then play at Lord Of The Drinks in Mumbai on February 8 followed by Playboy Club, New Delhi, on February 9, read a statement.

"I've always wanted to tour magical India," says Silento, adding that he looks forward to interacting with his listeners in the country. "I'm looking forward to spending time in India, exploring its exotic sights and sounds. A trip to the Taj Mahal and Gateway Of India is definitely on the cards," says the musician who grew up in Atlanta, and started performing when he was in the eighth grade. The organisers, we hear, aim to facilitate a platform where his fans can interact with him at the event.

The singer-songwriter, 21, achieved acclaim for his 2015 debut single Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae). He has performed at several international platforms, including the BET Awards.

"Hip hop and rap is [being appreciated] in India, and it's great to see the response we have garnered. Silento enjoys a steady fan following in India and commands a loyal fan base," said Bhaskar Arora, who has put the tour together.

