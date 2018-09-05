Amit Sadh starts shooting for India Strikes-10 Days

bollywood

Amit Sadh

Actor Amit Sadh has started shooting for the military drama series "India Strikes-10 Days" and says he is honoured. "As I start my shoot today for 'India Strikes-10 Days' ... I cannot feel more privileged and honoured. Congrats Sameer Nair, Samar Khan and the entire team. Thank you my fans for the support," Amit tweeted on Tuesday.

"India Strikes-10 Days" is based on the 2016 Uri terror attack and Amit will be seen as the main lead Major Tango. It is based on the first chapter from Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book "India's Most Fearless".

In 2016, a terror attack at an army base in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri killed 17 soldiers. The Indian Army retaliated with surgical strikes 11 days later. The series is being directed by Raj Acharya.

Harmanjit Singha, Sudeep Nigam, Abhishek Chaterjee, Aadhar Khurana are the team of writers who have scripted this ten-part thriller.

