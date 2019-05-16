Amit Shah incited violence in West Bengal, alleges Arvind Kejriwal
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had also accused Shah of inciting violence and criticised Modi for not condemning the acts of violence in the state
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that BJP president Amit Shah incited violence in West Bengal during the Lok Sabha polls.
"Whatever Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah have done in West Bengal is wrong. There is a limit to doing dirty politics. We strongly condemn the way Shah has incited violence in West Bengal," he told ANI.
"People of West Bengal will give a befitting reply to Modi and Shah. We all are in support of Mamata Banerjee," he added.
Kejriwal was referring to incidents of violence in West Bengal especially to incidents that took place during Shah's roadshow and to vandalisation of bust of iconic social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had also accused Shah of inciting violence and criticised PM Modi for not condemning the acts of violence in the state.
The AAP national convenor further said, "We condemn the openly biased role played by the Election Commission. The EC has allowed Prime Minister Modi's election campaigns while stopped others from doing so."
"We have never seen such a bias election commission in the history of India," the AAP leader added.
In an unprecedented action, the EC on Wednesday cut short the campaigning period in West Bengal by a day for the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections in view of the violence during Shah's roadshow on Tuesday.
Asked about AAP's poll campaign in Punjab, Kejriwal said, "I am campaigning for four seats and Manish Sisodia is campaigning for the rest 6 seats."
Replying to what will be the outcome of the general elections, Kejriwal said, "According to a leaked exit poll of a television channel, PM Modi's government is not coming into power again."
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday lauded the Election Commission's decision to cut short the poll campaigning in West Bengal and called violence at BJP president Amit Shah's roadshow a "classical case of breakdown of the constitutional machinery."
"A constitutional authority, the Election Commission of India, has effectively held Bengal to be a state in Anarchy. Repeatedly escalating violence, state-supported Vandals, partisan police and home department are the illustrations the ECI has given," Jaitley tweeted.
A constitutional authority, the Election Commission of India, has effectively held Bengal to be a state in Anarchy. Repeatedly escalating violence, state supported Vandals, a partisan police and home department are the illustrations the ECI has given.— Chowkidar Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 15, 2019
"A free campaign is not possible and therefore the campaign has to be cut short. This is a classic case of breakdown of the Constitutional Machinery," he added.
In Punjab, 13 parliamentary seats are at stake and they will go to polls on May 19.
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Aditya Pancholi claims he was threatened with a rape case, submits video
- Mumbai: Kids show how to sort out Vile Parle's traffic woes
- Mumbai: BPO firm asked to pay Rs 2.62 crore or face recovery proceedings
- Mumbai: Narrow approach stalls Jogeshwari project
- Pune: Honest janitor returns mangalsutra worth Rs 2 lakh
- Deven Bharti is new ATS chief, Maharashtra
- Mumbai: HC refuses to vacate stay on BMC's Tree Authority
- Medicine shortage: BMC blacklists rogue supplier
- Dadar's Chitra Cinema to shut down; SOTY 2 to be its last day last show
- Nick Barnes: Power to humiliate has increased dramatically
- Action should follow new BMC chief's promises
- Ramona Narang: The transformation of high society's once wild child
- Aranya Johar: The 20-year-old poet who is taking the internet by storm
- A walk through Mohammed Ali Road's Khau Galli
- Interesting facts about the Holy Month of Ramzan
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies
Amit Shah targets Mamta Banerjee for no development in West Bengal