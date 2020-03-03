Amitabh Bachchan shares a throwback picture from the Mahurat of Amar Akbar Anthony, reveals it made history!

Amitabh Bachchan's Amar Akbar Anthony is truly an iconic film, and the Superstar shared a throwback picture from the Mahurat and also revealed how this Manmohan Desai directorial made history! For all the fans of the actor, the director, and the film, this is for you all.

First, let's talk about this black-and-white picture and who all have been captured in it. So we have Manmohan Desai, the man who made this fantastically entertaining film, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, who gave the clap, and Bachchan himself.

Take a look:

T 3457 - Mahurat of 'Amar Akbar Anthony' .. from right Man ji ( Manmohan Desai) ; a bowed headed AB ; Parveen Babi ; Shabana Azmi ; Neetu Singh ; Vinod Khanna ; Dharam ji who gave the clap ..

AAA , ran 25 weeks in 25 theatres in one city alone - MUMBAI .. all India imagine ! pic.twitter.com/wKpMBIrubZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 2, 2020

And now talking about how it made history! If you've read the actor's caption, it ran for 25 weeks in 25 theaters in Mumbai alone, which is something none of the recent blockbusters have been able to achieve. We don't even remember which was the last Silver Jubilee film in Hindi Cinema. Desai was truly the master of masala entertainment.

And as far as Bachchan is concerned, his collaborations with the filmmaker were truly iconic and unforgettable. Apart from Amar Akbar Anthony, they also gave giant hits like Coolie, Naseeb, Mard, and Shaan. We don't make such makers anymore.

