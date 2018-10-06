Amitabh Bachchan to have a quiet birthday this year? Know the reason

bollywood

Though there is no word yet on the plan, Amitabh Bachchan's birthday is likely to be a subdued affair due to the demise of Krishna Raj Kapoor

Amitabh Bachchan turns 76 on October 11. It is customary for him to celebrate with fans and media at his office, Jalsa, in Juhu. Though there is no word yet on the plan, it is likely to be a subdued affair due to the demise of Krishna Raj Kapoor.

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan's mother-in-law Ritu Nanda not only lost mother, Krishna, but also husband Rajan Nanda in August. So, Bachchan might just skip the birthday jamboree. Last year, Senior Bachchan had celebrated his landmark 75th birthday in Maldives with family.

The Kapoor family held a prayer meet for the departed soul on October 4. Family and several film personalities turned up at this prayer meet. Wife of filmmaker Raj Kapoor, passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Monday morning. The 87-year-old's death was confirmed by son Randhir Kapoor.

After her demise, Amitabh Bachchan had taken to his blog to pen his thoughts for the late Krishna Raj Kapoor. He had written that she kept a "vast family of celebrated individuals" united. "Krishna Raj Kapoor... The matriarch of the family... The epitome of grace and dignity... Gentle and loving to all... Caring... Faultless in etiquette and family protocol... She kept this vast family of celebrated individuals together as one bond," added Big B.

He quoted Krishna Raj Kapoor's famous lines. "When you shall go as a bride into your husbands home, you must decide whether you want to carry scissors with you or a pair of knitting needles... Scissors symbolising the cutting of relations in the new home and family; knitting needles, to knit the family together..." the actor, who also attended her cremation, wrote.

