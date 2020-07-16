Amitabh Bachchan's post on 'jealous', 'angered', 'dissatisfied' trendsetters is a must-read

Amitabh Bachchan, who has been getting treated for coronavirus in Mumbai's Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, is active on social media and keeps updating his fans about his health, other than sharing his thought too. While in his earlier post, he thanked doctors, last night Big B shared a quote urging people to introspect and steer clear of negative "trendsetters" in life.

"They that express jealousy always towards others, they whoever dislike all others, they that remain dissatisfied, angered, they that are always and ever doubting .. and those who live off others .. these 6 kinds of individuals shall remain ever filled with sadness .. whenever possible we need to save ourselves from such trendsetters [sic]," wrote Bachchan on Instagram.

Amitabh Bachchan also wrote the same in Sanskrit warning his fans of people with six negative tendencies -- dissatisfaction, anger, jealousy, dislike, anger and doubt.

Mouni Roy, Bachchan's Brahmastra co-star commented, "Hope you and everyone's feeling better!", while Bhumi Pednekar posted a heart emoticon and Ahana Kumra posted blue hearts and Unicorns on the post.

Bachchan's well-wishers have organised prayers in various parts of the country including Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, and Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi and Lucknow for the fast recovery of the 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood. Fans even performed 'yagya' in WB's Asansol for his recovery.

Besides Big B, his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. His wife, however, actor Jaya Bachchan, tested negative for the virus. Staff from his four bungalows Jalsa, Janak, Vatsa and Pratiksha also tested negative.

