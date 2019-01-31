Amrita Arora 41st birthday: Tracing her journey though then and now photos

bollywood

Amrita Arora celebrates her 41st birthday on Thursday and on this special occasion, here are some of her rare and unseen photos

Amrita Arora. All Pictures: mid-day archive and Amrita's Instagram account.

Actor Amrita Arora celebrates her 41st birthday on Thursday, January 31. On this special occasion, we bring you some of the rare and unseen images of the VJ-turned-actor. A trajectory of how Amrita's journey began as a VJ, then she forayed in Bollywood and how she's now enjoying the social media glare and fame.

Amrita Arora Ladak was born on January 31, 1978, in Mumbai. Her mother Joyce Polycarp is a Malayali Catholic while her father Anil Arora is of Punjabi descent. Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife and Arjun Kapoor's rumoured girlfriend, Malaika Arora is Amrita's older sister.

Here are 5 unseen then and now images of Amrita Arora Ladak:

Amrita Arora Ladak was a VJ before entering Bollywood. She featured in shows like Housefull and Chill Out. This is a throwback picture of a 17-year-old Amrita from her VJ-ing days. The actor later forayed into films but her luck did not really work there and she has a very few successful films to her credit. However, the diva is a fashionista now and influences people on Instagram.

Amrita Arora shares a very thick bond with actor Sanjay Dutt. The two, who have done films like Rakht and Ek Aur Ek Gyarah together, are often spotted taking out their kids for lunch along. The two have definitely come a long way.

Amrita Arora found love in Shakeel Ladak and tied the knot with him on March 4, 2009, and will complete a decade in a few months this year. Ever since they have been inseparable. Amrita and Shakeel have two sons, Azaan (9) and Rayaan (7).

Amrita Arora is a perfect example of how to be a go-to-sister-cum-friend. The 41-year-old is a like a shadow of her sister Malaika Arora, who is five years older than her. From Malaika's marriage to the ups and downs in her life, Amrita has always been there for her and shares a cordial relationship with her ex-brother-in-law Arbaaz Khan. They are always spotted together at gyms, salons, luncheons and dinner dates. Their girl-gang definitely knows how to party and chill!

Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor's friendship is one of the thickest friendships in Bollywood. Their friendship dates back to several years, before their respective Bollywood forays. Time and again, they have attended shows together and revealed about their relationship and how they always have each other's back. From gymming to partying together and even discussing pregnancy plans, these two are definitely an ideal when it comes to redefining friendship.

Here's wishing the ultraglamorous Amrita Arora, the happiest birthday!

