Anand Kumar inaugurates Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Centre in Mumbai

Anand Kumar likened the approach to his own Super 30 program, where he used multimedia tools to explain complex concepts to his students

Anand Kumar delivers a speech at an inauguration in Mumbai

Anand Kumar on who the Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 was based on Tuesday inaugurated the first-ever Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Centre at Thakur International School Cambridge, Kandivli. The AR/VR experience is a part of its learning and education program. This is applicable across all classes (from Class I onwards) and the entire chapters of Maths and a Science subject. Integrating virtual and augmented reality applications as learning techniques could significantly improve engagement and knowledge retention levels for students.

Anand Kumar likened the approach to his own Super 30 program, where he used multimedia tools to explain complex concepts to his students. He said, "In my classroom, I use multimedia slides to make a little story, with characters to explain maths concepts."

Karishmma V Mangal, Director and Trustee, Thakur International School Cambridge said, "The use of AR/VR experience centre brings students closer to concepts, living them and learning them through all of their senses, rather than traditionally passive formats of learning. This layer of practical knowledge is what they will take along with them in life, as they face the future that is powered by technology."

AR/VR is about using immersive technologies in the classroom in which students are engaged and involved in all lessons. It is not about playing videos in the classroom but it is about using sounds, visuals, natural habitats, terrain when talking about geography, biology, etc. or even factsheets when explaining trade during the ancient civilisation. The cutting-edge technology can also be used to explain mathematical concepts like trigonometry and algebra that are elucidated better with scaling and dimensions.

