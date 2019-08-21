Ananya Panday, Diana Penty, Malavika Mohanan turn showstoppers at LFW 2019

bollywood-fashion

Ananya Panday to turn showstopper for designers Anushree Reddy and Arpita Mehta, whereas Diana Penty is set to walk the ramp for Delhi-based fashion couturier Ridhi Mehra at LFW 2019

Ananya Panday/picture courtesy: Ananya Panday's Instagram account

While Ananya Panday is turning showstopper for designers Anushree Reddy and Arpita Mehta at the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019, Diana Penty is set to turn muse for Delhi-based fashion couturier Ridhi Mehra. Beyond the Clouds actor, Malavika Mohanan will walk the ramp for designer duo Vineet Rahul at the fashion event.

Speaking of Ananya Panday, the Student Of The Year 2 actress will make her appearance as 'The Blockbuster Bride' at the show. The actress said in a media interaction she is looking forward to walking the ramp at LFW. "My look is a tribute to the iconic brides from Bollywood movies over the ages and showcases the new hair and makeup collection from Lakme Salon and stunning outfits of both designers," Ananya said in a statement.

Pushkaraj Shenai, the CEO of Lakme Lever, added the Student of the Year 2 star is the perfect muse for unveiling their new bridal hair. Diana's designer Ridhi will showcase her latest collection 'An Ode to Heirlooms' on the third day of the fashion gala. The Pokhran actress said she is a fan of the designer's garments which strike the perfect balance between tradition and modernity.

Also Read: Ananya Panday doesn't like that she's missing from this throwback pic shared by Maheep Kapoor

Diana said: "I am super excited to walk for Ridhi Mehra for Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2019 for her stunning collection, An Ode to Heirlooms. Her outfits are comfortable yet stylish, and are the perfect balance of traditional and contemporary."

"This season the collection is an opulent take on the rich and traditional culture of India and I am absolutely sure Diana is going to look gorgeous in our showstopper outfit," Ridhi said. Her new collection has a contemporary twist, showcasing the Indian sophistication, that celebrates intricate craftsmanship of different cultural aesthetics to personify opulence and elegance.

Also Read: Ananya Panday: Gaining weight is a struggle

Ridhi Mehra's An Ode to Heirlooms celebrates the unique and seamless amalgamation of two unique Indian cultures and aesthetics, namely Gujarati and Kashmiri in their new demi-couture collection with an influence of Bohemian style.

Malavika Mohanan's designer Vineet-Rahul's collection taps into the elements of love, devotion, flamboyance and vibrancy- through our contemporary and neo-Indian interpretation of Pichwais in the world of colour and fashion.

"Redefining forms and art of the traditional textile, the label makes an endeavour to fuse the traditional with the modern. Fabrics used are handwoven chanderi and silks with intricate details and laborious handcrafted embroidery and finishing techniques. Silhouettes are fluid, easy and feminine to bring in sensuality and comfort," a press release read.

Also Read: Ananya Panday trolled for a typo on Instagram

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI