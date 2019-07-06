Ananya Panday: Gaining weight is a struggle

bollywood

Required to pile on five kilos for the Pati, Patni Aur Woh remake, Ananya Panday speaks about altering her fitness regimen weeks ahead of the shoot.

Set to play a "slightly older character" in Kartik Aaryan-starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya Panday is currently on a weight-gaining spree. Required to pack on five kilos before the film rolls in Lucknow later this month, the actor has altered her fitness routine and diet under the watchful gaze of Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala.

"Mine is a different kind of struggle because it's tough to gain weight. I'm eating every two hours. The idea is to up the protein content. You want to gain the right kind of weight, so it's not about eating anything as you wish," says the actor. Her prep for the remake aside, Panday currently has her hands full with So Positive, a recently launched campaign that aims to start a discussion around cyberbullying. While she credits father Chunkey Pandey for helping her develop a thick skin, she points out that not everyone is emotionally equipped to take trolls and their baseless criticism head-on.

"When your family gets affected by the bullying you encounter, that affects you. I often wonder, if this happens to my sister, what would I do? She is 15. At [a young age], our minds aren't fully [developed], and we judge ourselves based on what we read about us." While her team will not be taking legal action on behalf of those who approach her via the campaign, So Positive will provide references of lawyers and psychiatrists who could help them.

"I hope to provide that safe environment, and means for people to tackle such situations." The youngster reveals that apart from friends Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan, she also sought mentor Karan Johar's advice before launching the endeavour. "He has hate directed towards him as well," she reasons, adding that Bollywood's support towards the campaign implies that the industry can relate to the constant criticism.

