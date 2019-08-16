Andhra Pradesh: Flood water enters low-lying areas in Krishna district following heavy rainfall
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday also predicted that the situation there may get worse
Normal life came to a standstill for people residing in Andhra Pradesh as due to heavy downpour in the region, the floodwater began to enter in all the low-lying areas in Krishna district.
Chevitikallu, Gani Atkuru, Munnaluru, Kunikinapadu, Moguluru, Kodavatikallu, Ustepalli, Kasarabad, Sangallapalem, Eturu, Pokkanuru and Punnavalli villages in the district were submerged partially.
According to reports by news agency ANI, there were at least 70 crest gates that were lifted on Wednesday at Prakasam Barrage. This was due to the major water inflow in the Krishna river from the upstream.
Speaking to ANI, one villager from Gani Atkuru said, "It is for the first time in the last nine years that floodwater has entered our village. The farmers have incurred grave losses. We request the government for financial support."
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday also predicted that the situation there may get worse. IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall in most places and heavy rainfall in a few isolated places in the district over the next two-three days.
