Anger grows in Italy after bridge collapses, death toll rises to 39

international

Questions are being asked about whether safety clues were ignored; transport min calls for resignations of managers who operated the bridge

Children aged 8, 12 and 13 were among the dead. Pic/AFP

Rescuers scoured crushed mountains of rubble for victims of a bridge collapse in Genoa as the toll rose to 39 yesterday and Italy's government blamed the company in charge of motorways for the disaster.

A vast span of the Morandi bridge caved in during a heavy rainstorm in the northern port city yesterday, sending about 35 cars and several trucks plunging 45 metres onto the railway tracks below.

At least 39 people are known to have died and 15 injured, according to Italy's Civil Protection service. Children aged eight, 12 and 13 were among the dead, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said today, adding that more people were still missing. Three Chileans, who live in Italy, and three French nationals were also killed, according to their respective diplomatic services.

Hundreds of rescuers continued their search today after scouring the huge piles of concrete and twisted metal overnight by floodlight, hoping to find survivors. The tragedy has focused anger on the structural problems that have dogged the decades old bridge and the private sector firm Autostrade per l'Italia, which is currently in charge of operating and maintaining the country's motorways.

Italy's government said it intended to revoke the company's contract and hit it with a fine of 150 million euros. Deputy prime minister Luigi Di Maio earlier said the tragedy "could have been avoided".

Minister calls for resignations

Italy's transport minister has called on senior managers at the company that operated the collapsed Genoa motorway bridge to resign. Danilo Toninelli said that the top level of Autostrade per l'Italia "must step down first of all". He said the government intended to cancel its deal to manage the A10 toll motorway. "I have given mandate to my ministry to start all proceedings to apply the agreement, that is to revoke the concession from these companies and seek significant sanctions."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever