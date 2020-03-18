Angrezi Medium: Saif Ali Khan has a unique take on Kareena Kapoor Khan's performance

Saif Ali Khan is a history buff and a voracious reader and isn't known for watching too many films, especially the ones made in Bollywood. But he also makes sure he watches films that star his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. And now, Angrezi Medium has been watched by the actor.

Unlike all the other reviewers and fans, the actor had a very unique take on her performance in this drama. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, he said, "She is amazing, as always. I like the way she slaps on-screen. I hope I'm not at the receiving end, ever." He also added that Irrfan Khan is incredibly watchable.

He also spoke about that Instagram post where his son Ibrahim Ali Khan called him an old man. "Yeah, it was quite funny. Being older doesn't bother me and the fact is that I am Ibrahim's old man. But I'm keen to be fit and look my best." Well, the man indeed looks fit and at his best and films like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Jawaaani Jaaneman are proof.

Khan has a lot of exciting films coming up this year and next year that include Bunty Aur Babli 2, Go Goa Gone 2, Bhoot Police, the Vikram Vedha remake, and a film with Ananya Panday.

As far as Kareena is concerned, she went to Amritsar for the shoot of her upcoming drama, Laal Singh Chaddha, which stars Aamir Khan as the eponymous character. It's the remake of Forrest Gump and is all set to release on Christmas 2020. This shall be Aamir and Kareena's third film together after 3 idiots and Talaash.

Apart from this, the actress is also doing Karan Johar's period drama, Takht, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, and Janhvi Kapoor. This is slated to come out on December 24, 2021!

