Anita Hassanandani is rehearsing 14 hours for Nach Baliye 9

television

Anita Hassanandani, who was last seen in Naagin 3, shared how she has been rehearsing for over 14 hours for the upcoming season of Nach Baliye.

Anita Hassanandani

Telly actress Anita Hassanandani is the latest one to join the contestant list of Nach Baliye which is easily being termed as the biggest season of the dance reality show series. Anita, who is known for role in Naagin 3, garnered widespread popularity and is being deemed as one of the strongest contestants on the show.

Talking about the same, Anita shared how she has been rehearsing for over 14 hours for the show. This time the Nach Baliye franchise has gone out of its comfort zone to create a bigger, better but tougher competition and naturally, the fight will be stronger for which each contestant, including Anita, wish to be prepared. Anita was also approached for the past seasons of Nach Baliye but due to prior work commitments and heavy shooting schedules, she was unable to confirm. This time, however, with her availability she signed up for it and her fans are dearly rooting for her.

Also read: Nach Baliye 9 contestant Vishal Aditya Singh: Why be with someone who belittles you?

Nach Baliye 9 has been creating all the buzz owing to its high glamorous content, surpassing all the previous seasons of any dance reality show. It’s also being hailed as the most exciting and intriguing upcoming show because of the twist that the concept will see this time. According to the new track, Nach Baliye 9 will see five ex-couples and five current couples fighting it out to win the coveted trophy.

Nach Baliye 9 is all set to air on Star Plus starting on 19th July, every Saturday and Sunday.

Also read: Nach Baliye 9 contestants to go club-hopping across Mumbai

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates