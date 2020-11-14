Anita Hassanandani on her pregnancy: Now is the time to focus on my motherhood phase

Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy are all set to become parents. In a recent interview, Anita opened up on embracing motherhood.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, the actress said, "I was just excited to embrace it, it did not even cross my mind. Weight is the smallest thing, if you want you can lose it. Right now, I just want to enjoy this phase and embrace motherhood. I have worked all of my life and worked hard, now is the time to focus on my motherhood phase. I want to enjoy every moment. I am in no hurry. It is okay, weight will go. When the doctor tells me that I can put on 12-15 kgs, I am like I can put on whatever is needed, because I want to relish these moments."

The actress also said that her husband Rohit is quite excited about the pregnancy. "Rohit is very excited and thrilled. We already have a pet together and he is very involved with Mowgli as well. So, as a parent, I know he will be 100 per cent an active father. He is really looking forward to fatherhood. I think he is already so responsible, so excited, I am getting to see new sides to him. I think it is an exciting phase and we both are looking forward to it", she says.

She also revealed her Diwali plans. "It is all connected to friends and family. It will be a small get-together with friends and every year, I do Puja with my family. We go out for dinner, this year I think we will just order in but otherwise, we will be doing everything we do for Diwali. It is the festival of love, light, laughter, and food. This year, I have a reason to gorge on sweets without feeling guilty. Both Rohit and I have a sweet tooth so all the sweets are welcomed," she said.

It was on October 11 when the couple broke the news to their fans on social media with an adorable video. In the video, the couple relived their love story, with shots that included moments from their engagement and the exchange of wedding vows. Rohit is seen kissing Anita's baby bump at one point. "Love you @rohitreddygoa #gettingreadyforreddy (sic)," Anita captioned the post.

A few days back, the actress had taken to her Instagram account and shared a glimpse of their interview where they chatted about how they decided to embrace parenthood. The actress said, "Honestly, it was god's plan, god's timing and it just felt like the perfect timing. We have been together for ten years and been married for seven years so we were ready."

Anita and Rohit tied the knot in Goa on October 18, 2013. On the work front, Anita Hassanandani was recently seen in Naagin 4, while Rohit Reddy and Anita had participated in Nach Baliye 9 in 2019.

