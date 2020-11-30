Ankita Lokhande all set to pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput; shares video

Ankita Lokhande will pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput at an upcoming awards gala. She has been rehearsing for a dance recital to Neha Kakkar and Jubin Nautiyal's song, Taaron Ke Shehar.

"This time it's very different and difficult to perform. From me to you... it's painful," [SIC], she posted with a video of the rehearsal. Earlier, Lokhande faced the wrath of the late actor's fans after she shared lovey-dovey snapshots with entrepreneur beau Vicky Jain. They alleged that Ankita Lokhande had forgotten her former flame.

Have a look at her video right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

Coming to Sushant Singh Rajput, success happened pretty early in the form of Pavitra Rishta, a very famous and popular television show. After Pavitra Rishta and its subsequent success, it was Bollywood calling for Rajput and he made a gripping debut with 2013's Kai Po Che. A resonating, relevant film that explored the themes of friendship, religion, and hope, Rajput delivered a confident, charismatic performance and it was immediately announced that a new star had arrived on the block.

There was no looking back for the actor then. He went on to do films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore. His most memorable performance came in 2016 when he took the challenge to emulate the physical and emotional nuances of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Lauded by fans and critics alike for his effective and energetic performance, Rajput nailed such a complex character with ease and aplomb!

