Anubhav Sinha: Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan were right about intolerance

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha has come out to reiterate Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan's five-year-old views on intolerance, saying both superstars were absolutely right.

"Do you remember, five years ago, only two superstars — Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan — used a word for which they were criticised a lot but nobody stood up for them. The word was intolerance and he was absolutely right," tweeted Sinha.

Controversy erupted when, in 2015, first Aamir and then Shah Rukh spoke about the rising culture of intolerance in the country. Aamir had said, "When I chat with Kiran at home, she says 'should we move out of India?' That's a disastrous statement for Kiran to make. She fears for her child."

Shah Rukh had told a TV channel, "There is extreme religious intolerance and not being secular in this country is the worst kind of crime that you can do as a patriot."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever