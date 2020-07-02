Anushka Sharma: When I visit Virat overseas, it's to have that one meal together

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have given us relationship goals aplenty during all the years they've been together. They seem to be the perfect couple, always in sync with each other and doing things as a team. And while we assume that Anushka and Virat must spend a lot of time together, what with both of them constantly visiting the other on set or on tours, we couldn't be further from the truth.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Anushka Sharma opened up about life with Virat Kohli and how not every visit overseas to meet each other is a holiday. She shared, "People assume when I'm visiting Virat or when he is visiting me that it's a holiday, but it's really not. One person is always working."

She added, "In fact, during the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 days together. Yes, I actually calculated. So when I visit him overseas, it's to squeeze in that one meal together. It's precious time for us."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's quarantine time at their Mumbai home has kept their fans and social media followers entertained. Speaking about the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting lockdown, Anushka said, "Whatever little inconveniences I have had to face in these few months is insignificant compared to what so many others in our country are facing -- people are unable to go home, some are struggling with the loss of income and home, others are facing starvation even as many more deal with their loved ones being unfortunately struck by this disease."

Rumours mills about Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma dating began when Virat went to Anushka's apartment in a car sent by the actress, instead of going to the designated hotel when Team India returned to Mumbai from its South Africa tour. The couple tied the knot on December 11, 2017.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news