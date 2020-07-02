Anushka Sharma: When I visit Virat overseas, it's to have that one meal together
Anushka Sharma talks about life with husband Virat Kohli in this candid interview.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have given us relationship goals aplenty during all the years they've been together. They seem to be the perfect couple, always in sync with each other and doing things as a team. And while we assume that Anushka and Virat must spend a lot of time together, what with both of them constantly visiting the other on set or on tours, we couldn't be further from the truth.
In a recent interview with Vogue, Anushka Sharma opened up about life with Virat Kohli and how not every visit overseas to meet each other is a holiday. She shared, "People assume when I'm visiting Virat or when he is visiting me that it's a holiday, but it's really not. One person is always working."
She added, "In fact, during the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 days together. Yes, I actually calculated. So when I visit him overseas, it's to squeeze in that one meal together. It's precious time for us."
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's quarantine time at their Mumbai home has kept their fans and social media followers entertained. Speaking about the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting lockdown, Anushka said, "Whatever little inconveniences I have had to face in these few months is insignificant compared to what so many others in our country are facing -- people are unable to go home, some are struggling with the loss of income and home, others are facing starvation even as many more deal with their loved ones being unfortunately struck by this disease."
Rumours mills about Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma dating began when Virat went to Anushka's apartment in a car sent by the actress, instead of going to the designated hotel when Team India returned to Mumbai from its South Africa tour. The couple tied the knot on December 11, 2017.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot on December 11, 2017. Wondering how they first met and fell in love? Here's a timeline of Virushka's relationship-
July 2013: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma met on the sets of a commercial of a shampoo brand, and their chemistry in the ad sparked dating rumours.
January 2014: Buzz about Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma grew stronger when Virat went to Anushka's apartment in a car sent by the actress, instead of going to the designated hotel when Team India returned to Mumbai from its South Africa tour.
February 2014: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were caught on camera walking hand-in-hand in Auckland where India was playing against New Zealand.
March 2014: Virat Kohli took off to Sri Lanka to meet Anushka Sharma during the shoot of Bombay Velvet.
April 2014: Virat Kohli was spotted yet again at the Jodhpur airport. Reports suggested that he was in the desert city to meet Anushka Sharma who was there for a month-long shoot of her debut production venture NH10.
October 2014: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma made their first public appearance when they went to watch an Indian Super League game together. Many entertainment websites reported that Virat and Anushka's parents have already met each other, thus fuelling wedding rumours.
November 2014: Although the lovebirds had been spotted together a number of times, they had never admitted to being in a relationship. However, their acceptance came in the form of Virat Kohli blowing a flying kiss towards Anushka Sharma in the VIP box after hitting a century against Sri Lanka. Later that month, both apparently admitted about dating each other. The same month, the actress sprung a surprise on the cricketer when she landed in Ahmedabad a day before his 26th birthday.
December 2014: The lovebirds rented a flat in Versova to spend quality time with each other whenever Virat was in Mumbai.
March 2015: Not only was Anushka Sharma present to watch her man in action, Virat Kohli too kept a tab on the actress' achievements. He took to Twitter to praise her performance in 'NH10'. He wrote: "Just watched #NH10 and I am blown away. What a brilliant film and specially an outstanding performance by my love @AnushkaSharma. SO PROUD :) (sic)." The actress, undoubtedly was exhilarated and responded by saying, "@imVkohli Thank You. SO happy. (sic)"
April 2015: Virat slammed critics for blaming Anushka for his poor performance and India's ouster from World Cup 2015. "At a human level, I would say I was hurt and the people who said those things and the way they said should be ashamed of themselves," he said. "In last five years, the number of matches I have helped India win and the consistently I have played is more than anyone else in the team," added the cricketer. Also, rumours about a possible engagement began doing the rounds yet again when Anushka met Virat's parents while she was in New Delhi to attend Suresh Raina's wedding.
July 2015: The couple went on a holiday to South Africa and this came to light after the chef of the lodge commented on Virat's Instagram picture. The couple made their first red carpet appearance together at a beauty awards gala and couldn't take their eyes off each other. Talking about Virat at the event Anushka said, "He's my very, very good looking arm candy."
September 2015: Virat landed in London to meet Anushka who was busy shooting for Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
November 2015: Anushka logged air miles to reach Mohali and celebrate Virat's 27th birthday
October 2015: Media began speculating if the couple was finally ready to tie the knot when the actress and the cricketer were spotted coming out of a restaurant in Mumbai along with Anushka's father. In the same month, an entertainment portal reported that the two were spotted house hunting in Worli. Gossip mills started speculating that the two were ready to move in together
January 2016: News came in that Virat and Anushka unfollowed each other on Instagram sending their fans in a tizzy
February 2016: With buzz about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli taking a break from each other, it seemed Virat was nursing a broken heart. The cricketer uploaded a selfie on his Instagram account with the caption, "Heartbroken", but later deleted it. He then posted the snapshot again and wrote, "Feels like I committed a crime deleting this picture. Haha sorry guys ????. Here it is again (sic)"
March 2016: Memes and jokes were being circulated taking a dig at how Anushka Sharma's presence in Virat Kohli's life was nothing but a distraction. Some even blamed her for Virat's failure on the pitch. Virat Kohli took to Twitter to lambast people for trolling Anushka Sharma by stating that she has only given him 'positivity'. His powerful post, accompanied with an image with text 'shame', read, "Shame on those people who have been having a go at anushka for the longest time and connecting every negative thing to her. Shame on those people calling themselves educated. Shame on blaming and making fun of her when she has no control over what i do with my sport. If anything she has only motivated and given me more positivity. This was long time coming. Shame on these people that hide and take a dig. And i dont need any respect for this post. Have some compassion and respect her. Think of how your sister or girlfriend or wife would feel if someone trolled them and very conveniently rubbished them in public. #nocompassion#nocommonsense (sic)"
April 2016: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoyed a dinner date at a restaurant in Bandra. The lovebirds, who had hit a rocky patch in their two-and-a-half year relationship, seem to have reconciled over some Cantonese food. The two had not been spotted together for the last three months. Recognising Anushka's car, the paparazzi waited outside the restaurant to catch a glimpse of her but were taken by surprise to see Virat in tow. The couple was spotted with Bunty Sajdeh who handles Virat's endorsements and happens to be Sohail Khan's brother-in-law. Buzz is Salman Khan may have been instrumental in bringing the two face-to-face and putting their differences aside. Given that she had been shooting with Salman for the past several months for Sultan, they developed a rapport, and Sallu wanted to be the peacemaker. It is also said that Anushka's brother, Karnesh, hit it off with Virat when his sister started dating him. The two remained buddies even after the two drifted apart. Speculation is rife that Karnesh could have played a role in their reunion
May 2016: It was his social media behaviour that fuelled break-up rumours three months ago. No wonder then that Virat Kohli took recourse to a virtual gesture to put the "are they, aren't they" buzz to rest. The cricketer, who had unfollowed actress-girlfriend Anushka Sharma on Instagram and Twitter post an allegedly brief split, started following her again. And the timing hardly appears to be a coincidence - it was Anushka's 28th birthday on May 1
July 2016: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted outside Yashraj Studios where a screening of 'Sultan' had been arranged. The screening was planned two days in advance since Virat was likely to fly out of the country for India's tour of the West Indies. Anushka's family also turned up at the screening to cheer for her. Her brother, Karnesh, was seen exiting with the couple at 1 am after the movie. There was no other celeb from the film industry. When media photographers got wind of the two watching the film, they waited outside the studio for hours to snap them
October 2016: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spent some quality time together on Diwali by attending an Indian Super League (ISL) match in Goa. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were clicked together as they watched the ISL match between FC Goa and Delhi Dynamos FC. For the match, Virat Kohli, co-owner of FC Goa, was wearing the team jersey while Anushka Sharma opted for a traditional salwar-suit. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted together in public after a long time. Fans present in the stadium started cheering for them as soon as they appeared on the big screen during the match
November 2016: Virat Kohli, who turned 28, landed with the rest of his team in Rajkot for the opening Test against England with his lady love Anushka Sharma firmly by his side. Kohli and Anushka emerged from Rajkot airport around noon holding hands, with the cricketer protectively guiding her through the hordes of fans and security towards a waiting car to be driven to the team hotel. The couple didn't even let go of each other's hand inside the car en route to the hotel, it is learnt. Kohli's hotel room was decorated with balloons and petals by the hotel staff, who were ready with a cake which Kohli cut with Anushka by his side along with a few close friends and teammates
December 2016: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attended Manish Malhotra's star-studded 50th birthday bash together. The same month, Virat Kohli and his lady love Anushka Sharma made a big bang in Goa. The duo played the perfect 'baraatis' at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's post-wedding party in Goa by enjoying themselves to the hilt. The newly weds hosted an after-wedding party that saw the likes of Mukesh and Nita Ambani and the many members of the Indian cricket team in attendance. But all eyes were on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, the moment they entered. The duo didn't disappoint. They set the dance floor on fire with their moves along with Yuvraj and Hazel. While Anushka grooved to the popular song 'Senorita' from the 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Virat was seen dancing with Yuvraj and Hazel on the cult hit Gangnam style
December 2016: Speculation was rife about an impending engagement between Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. The couple, who were vacationing in Uttarakhand, added fuel to all the rumours by visiting an ashram in Haridwar. The duo were seen with spiritual guru Anant Maharaj at the Anant Dham Atmabodh Ashram. The couple met Anant Maharaj and even performed puja at the Shiva temple of the ashram. Anant Maharaj is Anushka's spiritual guru and the actress is known to frequent the ashram. Virat Kohli, however, took to Twitter to clear the air about his engagement rumours. He wrote, "we aren't getting engaged & if we were going to,we wouldn't hide it. Simple...Since news channels cant resist selling false rumours & keeping you confused, we are just ending the confusion :) (sic)"
January 2017: Anushka was spotted with beau Virat Kohli outside Omkar 1973, a swanky building in Worli where the latter owns a 5BHK house. Kohli booked the pad in October 2015. The couple had originally planned on living in, but as per a recent update, they would be given possession of the space only in 2018
January 2017: Anushka Sharma slammed rumours that her rumoured beau and cricketer Virat Kohli has invested in her new production Phillauri. She is upset that on one hand the media talks about issues of women empowerment, and on another, "this is what you do to 'women in films' who are trying to change the narrative and take charge of their own careers". In a statement, Anushka set the record straight that 'Phillauri' is produced by Fox Star Hindi and her home banner Clean Slate Films. "I have always led my career with dignity and often chose to maintain a dignified silence on many untruthful stories, that doesn't mean you can take my silence as my weakness and say anything without checking with me or my team," she said. "I am more than capable of producing and promoting my own films. Thank you," added the actress, who runs Clean Slate Films with her brother Karnesh Sharma. Their first production was the critically acclaimed NH10. Phillauri, which also features Anushka with Suraj Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh, is directed by Anshai Lal. Anushka plays a ghost in the film
February 2017: Virat Kohli finally admitted to being in a relationship with Anushka Sharma by posting a photo of them together on social media and shared a sweet Valentine's Day message. The cricketer, however, deleted the tweet later. He chose to let the post stay on Instagram. The message read, "Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make every day seem like one for me. @anushkasharma (sic)"
May 2017: Virat Kohli attended Bangalore T20's 10th year bash with girlfriend Anushka Sharma
May 2017: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attended Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's engagement together in May 2017
May 2017: The lovebirds also attended the star-studded screening of Sachin Tendulkar's biopic 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' in Mumbai
July 2017: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli joined his Bollywood actress girlfriend Anushka Sharma for a short vacation in New York. They were spotted holding hands by onlookers. Virat Kohli also took to Instagram to share an adorable selfie along with the 'When Harry Met Sejal' actress and they look way too cute together. Virat Kohli also posted a heart alongside denoting the fact that Anushka Sharma is indeed his love. He captioned it, "Much needed break with my (heart)"
September 2017: Few beautiful pictures of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma from an ad shoot surfaced on the internet, and ever since, their fans have been going gaga over it. In the photos, the alleged lovebirds are caught gazing into each other's eyes with much love and blush. Dressed in traditional attires, both of them look surreal
December 2017: After weeks of will-they-won't-they, the mystery around the wedding of the year finally unravelled! Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot at a private ceremony at Borgo Finocchieto in Tuscany, Italy on December 11. The wedding was a floral-themed one with only the couple's families and a few friends in attendance. The ceremony was performed as per Hindu rituals by five priests who were flown down from Rishikesh. Sharma's favourite designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee designed the wedding ensembles for both. A wedding reception was held in Delhi on December 21, followed by another star-studded do on December 26.
December 2018: On completing a year of togetherness, Virat Kohli wished his wifey a happy anniversary and called her his "best friend and soulmate". He tweeted, "Can't believe it's been a year already because it feels like it happened just yesterday. Time has truly flown by. Happy anniversary to my best friend and my soulmate. Mine forever. Anushka Sharma."
Anushka shared her wedding video, where an ecstatic Kohli was seen referring to the actress as his "wife". He also says that he now feels like a "grown up". She captioned the video: "It's heaven, when you don't sense time passing by... It's heaven, when you marry a good 'man'."
-
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's pair is in true sense 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'!
