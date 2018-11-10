Aparshakti Khurana: Don't have any complex

bollywood

Having featured in supporting roles in films like Dangal, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi and Stree, Aparshakti Khurrana insists he does not feel sidelined

Aparshakti Khurana, who has mostly done supporting roles in films, says he doesn't mind playing second fiddle. Having featured in supporting roles in films like Dangal, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi and Stree, Khurrana insists he does not feel sidelined.

"I don't have any complex. When a person works with a mentality that I will overpower another person, then you don't see the teamwork. [In such a case], you can't make a good film. I think it is more important that people appreciate your film rather than your individual performance in it. I have always been a sports person and have a sportsman's spirit."

Talking about his upcoming release Badhaai Ho, Khurrana said, "We haven't seen any trailer go viral in such a short time."

