A.R. Rahman to miss music reality television show The Voice finale

A.R. Rahman says music is his motivation and pushes him to give his best.

A.R. Rahman

Ace composer A.R. Rahman will not be a part of the grand finale of music reality television show "The Voice".

"Unfortunately can't make it to the great grand finale of 'The Voice' on Star Plus due to my health," Rahman tweeted on Wednesday.

"Wishing the best to the top 4 contestants. Shine bright and make us proud. God bless," he added.

Rahman has been a 'Super Guru' on the show, in which the contestants have been coached by Adnan Sami, Kanika Kapoor, Harshdeep Kaur and Armaan Malik.



A source told IANS that veteran singer Asha Bhosle will be seen as the celebrity judge on the grand finale, to be aired later this week.

"Music is my motivation and always pushes me to give my best. For me, music is not just a profession because when things work out and people like the song, then it changes the life of a musician in unimaginable ways for the better," Rahman said.

Singers Kanika Kapoor, Armaan Malik, Adnan Sami and Harshdeep Kaur will be seen as coaches on the show.

