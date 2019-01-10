Are cops waiting for invitation to arrest notorious criminal?

crime

Wanted in two separate cases under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), Abbas Irani celebrates a grand wedding for three days in Kalyan, as police turn a blind eye

Abbas Irani alias Abbas Khan and his bride don't look worried at all about getting arrested by the police

Abbas Irani alias Abbas Khan is all smiles in his wedding photographs; there's not a frown or worried line on his face to indicate that the wanted fugitive was at all worried about the police showing up to arrest him. And why would he be? Despite the fact that he was wanted in two separate cases under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), the city police had never bothered to arrest him.

It was no different at his grand wedding celebrations in Kalyan. The notorious conman and chain-snatcher celebrated for three days and got hitched amid much fanfare at his house in Ambivli. However, there was no sign of the police. It was the same in 2017, when he was released on bail after being arrested by the Delhi police. Neither the Mumbai police nor Thane cops bothered to take his custody upon his release, even though he had been wanted under MCOCA since 2016.

Modus operandi

While Abbas is notorious for chain-snatchings, his gang's most common modus operandi is to dupe women by posing as policemen. The gang members impersonate CBI or crime branch officers and target elderly or uneducated women. Claiming that a thief is on the loose, they ask the women to hand over their gold ornaments for safe-keeping and then disappear with the valuables.

Police records show that there are more than 100 cases registered against Abbas and his gang across the country, but somehow, the police can never seem to catch him. There are cases against him in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Pune, Bangalore, Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai. As many as 40 cases of theft are registered in Thane alone, and there are more than 30 in Delhi. Sources revealed that the Baroda police are also in pursuit of the crook for stealing a bike just before he headed back to Kalyan for his wedding.

Powerful crime family

Abbas took up crime following in the footsteps of his father, Amjad Irani alias Amjad Khan, who was arrested in 2015 for similar offences and was booked under MCOCA. Police records show that his uncle Ajij Khan is also wanted under MCOCA. A few years ago, Abbas's wedding was called off after the girl's family learned of his criminal background. On January 8, he finally got married amidst his family and fellow gang members.

Sources said that despite the high-profile wedding, Abbas is protected from police action by his family's connections. His gang members Jafar Gulam Hussain, Faisal Ali Yusuf Ali Shaikh, Ali Hasan, Firoj Irani serve as his lookouts. His mother claims she is a member of a powerful political party. The family and gang control a massive network of criminals who have spread out across the country. A senior officer from Mumbai police said only, "It is true, he is wanted in MCOCA cases."

100 Approx no. of cases against Abbas and gang

