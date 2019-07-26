Arjun Kapoor has finally ditched his caps; shows off Panipat look

bollywood

In a series of Instagram posts, Arjun Kapoor has surprised his fans by finally taking off his cap. The actor has revealed his Panipat look, and spoken about how difficult it was to keep it a secret!

Arjun Kapoor. Pic/Arjun Kapoor's Instagram account

When was the last time you saw Arjun Kapoor not wearing a cap? In a series of Instagram posts, Arjun Kapoor has surprised his fans by finally taking off his cap. The actor has revealed his Panipat look, and spoken about how difficult it was to keep it a secret!

In the first post, Arjun told his fans what's about to come and when. He wrote, "Stay tuned for tomorrow..." while removing his cap and hiding his face with it.

View this post on Instagram Stay tuned for tomorrow... ð§¢ A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) onJul 25, 2019 at 6:23am PDT

In another post, Arjun Kapoor has posted a video talking about how he's now ready to get rid of his caps. The actor also showed off his collection of caps, which is quite impressive. Arjun shared how all this effort was to keep his Panipat look a secret. He captioned the video as, "Time to CAP it off !!! 16th of November 2018 till today… Managed to hide my look for Panipat… Courtesy – all my caps !!! Stay tuned for 1.30 pm !!!"

The third, and most important, post is when Arjun shows off his look for all the world to see. He wrote, "9 months later.. Baal baal bach gaye" as he takes off his cap and grins.

Can you imagine wearing a cap for nine months no matter where you went? Seems like it's quite a task! Now that it's over, Arjun Kapoor looks like a happy chap indeed!

Panipat is based on the third Battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha Empire led by Sadashiv Rao Bhau and the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the King of Afghanistan. The battle took place on January 14, 1761, at Panipat, and is considered to be one of the most eventful battles fought in the 18th century.

The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial Panipat also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. It is slated to release on December 6, 2019. Arjun will also appear in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra.

Besides Panipat, Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted made average numbers at the box office. The film was received well by critics, however, audiences gave a thumbs down to the film, which is based on true events and is about five men who saved the lives of billions of people by hunting down a terrorist, which, the makers have named 'India's Osama'.

Also read: See photos: Arjun Kapoor turns on warrior mode for Panipat

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates