Arjun Kapoor's nostalgic post for his first 'ladki' in life

Arjun Kapoor's latest post is dedicated to the first girl in his life, and it's his cousin sister, Sonam Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor with Sonam Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/arjunkapoor.

Arjun Kapoor shared a picture of the first 'ladki' in his life on his Instagram account. The girl is none other than his cousin sister, Sonam Kapoor, who is gearing up for her forthcoming release, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. As a part of a promotion for the film, Anil Kapoor shared a lovely picture of himself with wife Sunita Kapoor and requested Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Riteish Deshmukh to share their stories.

Anil Kapoor's caption read: "#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga jaise strong, loving, boss lady... @kapoor.sunita my lifeline, my heart, my home! Share your stories of the special women in your life... Ek Ladki Ko Dekha toh kaisa laga... Looking forward to your stories [sic]."

Accepting Anil chachu's challenge, Arjun Kapoor shared his childhood photos with Sonam Kapoor and gave a caption, which had a pinch of humour and emotion. He wrote: "Me trying to get this Ladki's attention since childhood & (swipe right) her finally noticing then looking straight at the camera & not me !!! @sonamkapoor from the time I remember u will always be the first ladki in my life that I loved hanging out with... so proud of u & @anilskapoor for going out on a limb & choosing a script u believed in beyond the perceptions of the so called world. Ur courageous ur beautiful. Proud to have a sister like you. Stay the child at heart that you are & most importantly all the best for 1st feb #ekladkikodekhatohaisalaga [sic]."

Talking about the film, its title has been derived from Anil Kapoor's iconic film, 1942: A Love Story, which had a popular song by the same name. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla. The story of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will be instrumental in pushing the queer conversation of LGBTQ community forward in India. Representation of this community on celluloid has been a tedious one, and with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga it will be a great concept and lesson to be shared with all the parents out there.

Fox Star Studio presents Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. This film also marks as a debut film of Shelly Chopra Dhar. The film is slated to release on February 1, 2019.

