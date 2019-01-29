Vidhu Vinod Chopra dodges #MeToo questions against Rajkumar Hirani

bollywood

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who was promoting his next, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, said that they had gathered to promote an important subject

Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Unwilling to comment on the sexual harassment allegations levied against frequent collaborator Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra stated that he would talk about the matter when the time is right.

Chopra, who was promoting his next, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, said that they had gathered to promote an important subject (his film apparently revolves around homosexuality), which was as pertinent as the sexual assault row.

According to a HuffPost India article on January 13, a woman "assistant" to Hirani claimed the filmmaker sexually abused her on more than one occasion over a six-month period between March and September 2018 during the making of Sanju. The 56-year-old filmmaker has denied the allegation.

While Boney Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi and many other Bollywood celebrities defended the Munna Bhai actor, Kartik Aaryan refused to share his views about the sexual misconduct allegations against director Rajkumar Hirani, saying he can't comment on it until it is proved legally. "We all have been fans of his work. I think till the time it is legally proven by the court of law, we can't comment about it," Kartik said.

Also Read: Rajkumar Hirani among 'most decent' people in Javed Akhtar's book

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates