Arjun Kapoor's picture with Kriti Sanon is not only cute but can also give you a life lesson

Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are uniting for Ashutosh Gowariker's magnum opus, Panipat. The first song of the film that dropped a few days ago, Mann Mein Shiva, is slowly climbing the charts and is likely to become massively popular. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and the expectations are expectedly high.

Given how grueling the schedule may have been, the lead pair has all the right to let their hair down and have a ball while promoting this hugely mounted historical. And just a while ago, Kapoor posted an adorable picture with Kriti Sanon on his social media account and it's actually a life lesson for all of us. Why? Well, here's the reason and it lies in his caption itself.

Kapoor wrote- In this digital time of Candy Crush, we can all do with a bit of the outdoors and Candy Floss too...True that! Here's the picture:

In this digital time of Candy Crush, we can all do with a bit of the outdoors & Candy Floss too... @kritisanon #panipatpromotions pic.twitter.com/oWjozdNuNy — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 26, 2019

Sanon replied to the same with two hearts, check it out:

Panipat is all set to release on December 6 and clash at the box office with Pati Patni Aur Woh, which also has a cameo by Kriti Sanon. In 2020, Arjun Kapoor will star in a film with Rakul Preet Singh that's produced by Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham. Sanon has Mimi and Bachchan Pandey coming up.

Kapoor's last two films, Namaste England and India's Most Wanted, didn't do well commercially and critically, so the success of Panipat is immensely crucial for him. Sanon, on the other hand, had three releases in 2019, out of which, two of them did extremely well (Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4) and one didn't (Arjun Patiala). But given the promo, it seems Panipat will surely impress the audiences and critics alike.

