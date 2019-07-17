Arjun Patiala song: The Sip Sip song will make you groove

bollywood

The lively lyrics and music combination makes the Sip Sip song perfect to groove to. Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanj is seen in funky attire twirling to the one-minute fifty-six-second track with Punjabi lyrics.

The Sip Sip song from Arjun Patiala

After taking viewers on a soulful journey with a melodious track Sachiya Mohabbatan, the makers of Arjun Patiala on Wednesday released an upbeat song titled Sip Sip. The catchy song with a quirky mix of animation features a few hilarious scenes from the movie, making it a complete comedy dose.

Watch the video of the Sip Sip song:

The Heropanti actress shared the teaser of the new song on Instagram and wrote: "#SipSip is the cure for all the blues!" Arjun Patiala is Diljit's second stint in Bollywood as a cop after Udta Punjab. The film also stars Varun Sharma.

Co-produced by T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, the romantic cop spoof comedy movie is set to hit the theatres on July 26.

