Arvind Kejriwal cheating people of Delhi: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his planned 10-day trip to Bengaluru to undergo naturopathy treatment, accusing him of cheating the city's people. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijender Gupta also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief for not holding any meeting with the officials in the Delhi Secretariat.

"The Delhi Chief Minister kept on hiding for nine days at the Lt. Governor's residence. Today he is resting at his home. And from tomorrow (Thursday) he is going on rest for 15 days to Bengaluru. "He didn't held a single meeting with the officials and nor he gave water to the thirsty Delhi. This is cheating by AAP to Delhi," Gupta, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, said in a series of tweets.

"The main reason for getting up from sit-in-protest is clear now. One has to complement Arvind Kejriwal for his timing to get up from his protest to go to Bengaluru. It was necessary for him to get up from the protest yesterday (Tuesday) as he has to go on leave."

The BJP leader's remarks came after the news came of Kejriwal going to Bengaluru for treatment for 10 days naturopathy treatment for diabetes as he had been suffering from high sugar levels for the past few days. He has been to Bengaluru for the naturopathy treatment earlier also. Kejriwal had ended his nine-day long sit-in at Lt. Governor Anil Baijal's office on Tuesday and on Wednesday he cancelled all his scheduled meetings as he was not feeling well.

The AAP leader along with three of his ministers started camping at the Raj Niwas on June 11 demanding a direction to the IAS officers working in the Delhi administration to end their undeclared strike.

