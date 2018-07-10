Arvind Kejrwal: Delhi to emulate Singapore in water treatment

Kejriwal, who is Chairman of the DJB, said the Singapore model for water treatment would be implemented in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will follow the Singaporean model for water treatment and was taking a slew of steps to improve water availability by 15-20 per cent in two years.

"Some city areas are facing water crisis. We are working to improve the situation. The DJB is rolling out several projects to increase water availability by 15-20 per cent in two years and 50 per cent in five years. Hopefully, thereafter there will be no water shortage," Kejriwal said after inspecting the Coronation Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Burari.

Kejriwal, who is Chairman of the DJB, said the Singapore model for water treatment would be implemented in Delhi.

"Water will be treated at Burari and sent to Palla and released into the Yamuna canal. The water will then travel up to Wazirabad and get naturally purified in the process.

"The water will be collected at Wazirabad and treated further at the Wazirabad treatment plant. Thereafter, the potable water will be supplied to households," Kejriwal said.

A similar method is used in Singapore, the Chief Minister said.

"By June 2020, 150 million gallon water will be daily sent to Wazirabad via Palla for treatment and supply. Even if 30 MGD percolates into the ground during the process, 120 MGD potable water would still be available for supply," he said.

As for water received from other states, he said: "We are in touch with Uttar Pradesh. The water comes from there through a 'kutcha' canal. We will try to make the canal a concrete. This will help save about 150 MGD water," the Chief Minister added.

A new water treatment plant is proposed to be built at Dwarka by February 2020.

The Chief Minister said a consultant had been hired to chalk out a plan to conserve water in the Yamuna during monsoon and also to suggest best methods for rainwater harvesting.

The DJB also plans to rejuvenate 200 water bodies in Delhi.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates