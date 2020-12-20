Asked not to drive on wrong side of road, Ludhiana man fired in air

In a shocking incident, a resident of Ludhiana's Mahavir Enclave fired in the air after a 28-year-old man objected to him driving on the wrong side of the road on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The accused has been identified as Akshit Malhotra.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the accused was under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place. The Ludhiana police lodged an FIR following the statement of Umesh Kumar of Aggar Nagar.

In his statement to the police, Kumar said that he and his brother Dhruv Jindal were returning from the hospital where his sister-in-law is admitted. When the duo were near the ICICI bank on Ferozepur Road, they saw that the accused was driving on the wrong side of the road, Kumar said.

Kumar told cops that he asked Malhotra to correct himself as it could endanger the lives of others also. However, Malhotra, who was under the influence of alcohol, started abusing him and opened fire in the air with his pistol. He further said that he left the spot and went home and the next morning, he lodged an FIR.

Assistant sub-inspector Davinder Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that a case has been registered under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54, and 59 of Arms Act. A hunt is on to arrest Malhotra.

