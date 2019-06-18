Autistic Pride Day: Twitterati join hands to celebrate

international

Autism is known as Autism Spectrum Disability (ASD), is a range of complex neurodevelopment disorders characterized by communication difficulties, social impairments, restrictive and repetitive pattern of behavior

Pic courtesy/twitter

Autistic Pride Day is celebrated on 18th of June annually, across the globe. Autistic pride stands for pride in autism, which spreads the message that people suffering from autism are not diseased but different. Thus, this day acknowledges that autistic people are not sick or diseased but they have a unique set of characteristics.

Autism is known as Autism Spectrum Disability (ASD), is a range of complex neurodevelopment disorders characterized by communication difficulties, social impairments, restrictive and repetitive pattern of behavior. It is a lifelong condition which usually occurs in the first three years of life. According to National Health portal of India, the exact cause of autism is not known but it is known to be associated with genetic and environmental factors. Netizens took to Twitter to celebrate this day to show love and care for the people with this disability.

Here are the holidays for today ~ Autistic Pride Day! Go Fishing Day! International Picnic Day! International Panic Day! International Sushi Day! National Splurge Day! Clean Your Aquarium Day! Clark Kent's Birthday! And Sustainable Gasteronmy Day! Happy Transformation Tuesday! âº pic.twitter.com/vtOYzeSbcV — lisa snide (@SnidelisLisa) June 18, 2019

Autistic Pride Day is June 18 pic.twitter.com/yPmV5Gx64i — Jennifer Bittner (@SrslyNotBoring) June 18, 2019

On this Autistic Pride Day we pledge to double our patience as well as sensitivity. Should you wish to volunteer with us in our work for the Autistic as well as for their families, DM us here...



Team SNSMT pic.twitter.com/WXrCAwthhm — SNSMT (@SNSMT) June 18, 2019

Showing our support for Autistic Pride Day! pic.twitter.com/kLEqqTZfix — Riverside Training (@RiversideQuals) June 18, 2019

Today is Autistic Pride Day.

Today is about rejection of shame and stigma & an embracing of who we are, every person is valid and valuable. — ARGH (@ARGHighland) June 18, 2019

Remembering my son on autistic pride day.@Igsterminate identified "autismic" too.



He'd love to stay here and be normal, but it's just so overrated pic.twitter.com/8SScp3qYJP — Ausome Charlie (@AusomeCharlie) June 18, 2019

Happy Autistic Pride Day. A celebration of autistic people coming together.

They should be celebrated for who they are :) #autism — Anna Kennedy OBE (@AnnaKennedy1) June 18, 2019

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports, about 1 in 68 children have autism, across the globe. This suggests that there are around 18 million people with autism in India. There are various schools for autistic people in our country, which help children develop social, behavioural and language skills as per their specific needs.

Top five news stories of the day

The Dutch mystery: Missing Mumbai man spied on, and hit, his wife

Neighbours of Sharmila Shinde, who died under mysterious circumstances in Amsterdam, reveal a dark side to her husband Avdhut, who is wanted by Dutch police; local police in Pune confirm she filed a complaint against him (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Drunken youth bangs car into cab, kills passenger in Goregaon

A 33-year-old Andheri West resident died on Sunday night when a car driven by a 19-year-old drunken boy banged into the cab he was travelling in near Virvani bus stop, Goregaon East, on the Western Express Highway. The impact of the collision was such that the passenger, identified as Shaileshkumar Pyarelal Mishra, got badly injured and started bleeding from his mouth and nose. On being informed, the Vanrai police reached the spot and rushed him to HBT Trauma Care Municipal Hospital in Jogeshwari, but he was declared dead even before being admitted. (Read full story)

Woman who accused Karan Oberoi of rape planned attack on self to strengthen case

The 35-year-old astrologer who accused actor Karan Oberoi of rape, was arrested on Monday by Oshiwara police, for staging an attack on herself. The police had earlier arrested her lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan. The astrologer was attacked by two bike borne men on May 25 when she was on her morning walk. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Man injured after iron scaffolding falls on him, dies in hospital

Rahul Saraf, who was badly injured when iron scaffolding near the GST office in Parel fell on him last Thursday, died on Sunday night. The family of Saraf, 35, Director of Maxgrow India Pvt Ltd, donated his organs and the last rites were performed on Monday. The Bhoiwada police have now added 304A (death due to negligence) section in the offence after Rahul's death. (Read full story)

After 13 deaths, Bandra's fatal U-bridge to be walled for safety

The U-bridge that connects Bandra East to West has been claiming more than three to four lives every year since 2015. As per the traffic department's statistics — accessed by mid-day — in four years, 14 lives have been lost on the stretch, while another 25 have been critically injured at this deadly turn. This year alone, three people died on the same spot. Fortunately, there were no casualties on the stretch in 2018, but from 2015 to 2017, 11 people were killed on the deadly bridge. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates