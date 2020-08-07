Avinash Sachdev on Samir Sharma's demise: He recently discussed positivity on Insta live

Actor, writer, poet and one with a ready smile — that's how Samir Sharma's friends knew him. The news of his death by suicide sent shockwaves in the television industry yesterday. Actor Geetanjali Tikekar, who shared screen space with Sharma in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?...Ek Baar Phir, says she woke up to the news last morning. "Sam was one of my closest friends in the industry. In fact, he was closer to my husband [Sikandar Kharbanda]."

From recommending web series to one another, to discussing matters of the heart, Tikekar reveals that the two were constantly in touch during the past few months. "He was vocal about mental health, and we would often discuss how we were dealing with the lockdown. If he had a problem, Sam wouldn't be discreet about it. He used to share everything with us. He was one of the kindest souls, and a talented artiste," says Tikekar, adding that he shared a deep bond with her 12-year-old son, Shaurya.



Sharma with friend Tikekar

Sharma made his television debut with Star One's Dil Kya Chahta Hai in 2005 and subsequently bagged a role in Ekta Kapoor's popular show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki. Avinash Sachdev, who grew close to Sharma during the shoot of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon.., describes him as an eternal optimist. Remembering their last conversation on July 22, Sachdev says, "He told me he felt blessed for the work coming his way. He [conducted a session of] Instagram live, where he discussed positivity. In the seven years I've known him, he never mentioned monetary [difficulty] or any other issues. He wanted to meet me to discuss a new story that he was working on." In his 15-year career, the actor also dabbled in movies, including Hasee Toh Phasee (2014), Tamasha (2015) and Ittefaq (2017).

Sharma, 44, was found hanging in the kitchen of his Malad residence on Wednesday night. Kaveri Priyam, who played his daughter on Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, says, "This is unexpected. He would often share his insights on acting, and I learnt a lot from him."

